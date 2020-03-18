Saints' Kiko Alonso: Agrees to deal with Saints
Alonso agreed to terms on a restricted deal with the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Alonso's new deal will keep him in New Orleans for less than the $7.8 million he was slated to make this year under his previous deal. The ex-Dolphin will likely assume a starting inside linebacker role alongside A.J. Klein. Alonso is coming off of a torn ACL suffered in last season's playoffs but has made good progress in his recovery so far and could be ready by the start of the season.
