Alonso was forced out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus the Vikings with a knee injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Alonso's absence is a major hit to the Saints' run defense against Dalvin Cook, and with Manti Te'o (coach's decision) inactive, Craigh Robertson is expected to fill in for the time being. The 29-year-old linebacker made two tackles (one solo) before departing.