Alonso (knee) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Alonso tore his ACL back in January, so based on the natural timetable it seemed less than optimistic the veteran linebacker would be available to participate at the starting of training camp. It's entirely possible Alonso might not be even ready to play Week 1 of the new campaign given when the ACL tear occurred, although all reports from New Orleans seems to suggest he's still on track to participate in the coming weeks.