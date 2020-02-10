Alonso has been "making great strides in just a few short weeks" after tearing the ACL in his right knee, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Alonso sustained this injury in the wild-card round against the Vikings on Jan. 5, and the team is already impressed with his progress. The 29-year-old has a chance to be ready by Week 1, but that will be cutting it close. Alonso has one year remaining on his contract and could battle for a starting role in 2020.