Play

Alonso (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

It was just a walkthrough, but it's discouraging that Alonso was unable to participate. To prepare for the possibility Alonso can't play Sunday against the 49ers, the Saints signed Manti Te'o. Thursday and Friday's sessions will provide more information about Alonso's game-time status.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories