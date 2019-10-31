Alonso played 41 percent of snaps on defense during Sunday's 31-9 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso didn't record a tackle during the Week 8 win, but he does appear to have carved out a rotational role in New Orleans' linebacker corps. Against the Bears in Week 7, Alonso played a season-high 60 percent of snaps on defense. Until such time as the 29-year-old carves out a more consistent role, however, he won't warrant consideration in IDP formats.

