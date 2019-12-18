Play

Alonso (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Alonso didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out for Monday's win over the Colts, so his limited participation Wednesday is a step in the right direction. The 29-year-old should return to his rotational role in the linebacking corps if he can return to action Week 16.

