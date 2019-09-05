Alonso (undisclosed) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Alonso was dealing with an undisclosed injury when the Saints acquired him from the Dolphins on Sept. 1, and he now looks back to full health. The 29-year-old started in Miami each of the last three years, racking up at least 114 tackles every season, but it remains to be seen what sort of role he'll play in New Orleans. He looks on track for Monday's tilt against the Texans.

