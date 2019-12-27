Play

Alonso doesn't carry an injury designation, signalling he'll play in Week 17's game against Carolina, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite logging just limited practice time throughout the week, Alonso has shaken the injury in time for the season finale. The veteran is expected to handle his usual starting role as the team's middle linebacker for Week 17.

