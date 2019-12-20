Play

Alonso (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Alonso got two limited practice sessions in this week before sitting out Friday. He'll miss his third game in a row as a result and will continue to be replaced by Craig Robertson.

