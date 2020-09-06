The Saints placed Alonso (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Alonso tore his ACL in January and hasn't practiced yet, so it's not surprising that he'll be shut down for six more weeks. The veteran linebacker battled an assortment of injuries in 2019 and played a minimal role as a result, so he wasn't locked in as the clear starting middle linebacker. Craig Robertson is expected to start at the position to begin the year, and Alonso will battle for reps once he's fully healthy.