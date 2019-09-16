Alonso played only four snaps on defense (6 percent) during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Alonso notched one solo tackle despite his minimal role. He also played two snaps on special teams. The veteran linebacker was dealing with an undisclosed injury when New Orleans acquired him from Miami on Sept. 1, and he still appears to be getting up to speed with the new defensive scheme. Alonso may not manage to carve out a starting role in the Saints' defense, but he'll likely see increased usage as the season progresses.