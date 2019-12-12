Play

Alonso (thigh) missed Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Alonso missed all of the practices prior to Week 14, and the trend continued Thursday. The Saints have two practices remaining, but if the 29-year-old doesn't get out there in at least a limited fashion, A.J. lein (knee) or Craig Robertson would likely see increased snaps.

