Alonso suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's playoff loss to the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, that's the linebacker's third ACL injury. Alonso, who recorded 31 tackles in 13 games for the Saints this past season, should be ready to start the 2020 campaign, but at this stage he's not the IDP factor he was earlier in his career.

