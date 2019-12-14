Play

Alonso (thigh) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Colts, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Alonso wasn't able to participate in practice this week, so he'll miss a second straight game. Craig Robertson started at middle linebacker in Alonso's place last week, registering eight tackles and an interception, and he figures to resume that role against the Colts.

More News

