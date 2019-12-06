Play

Alonso (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Alonso picked up the thigh injury during the win over the Falcons on Thanksgiving Day and was unable to practice this week. Craig Robertson and Stephone Anthony should see increased work Sunday with A.J. Klein (knee) also sidelined.

