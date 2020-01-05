Play

Alonso (knee) is ruled out to return to Sunday's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The severity of Alonso's injury remains undisclosed, but he'll be forced to miss at least the remainder of Sunday's playoff tilt. Craigh Robertson stands to fill in at middle linebacker in his stead.

