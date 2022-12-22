The Saints elevated Merritt from the practice squad Thursday for Saturday's game against the Browns, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Merritt was promoted to the active roster for each of the last two games, though he did not record a catch while playing just nine of his 35 snaps on offense during this span. The 25-year-old could be in line for increased playing time versus Atlanta after veteran wideout Jarvis Landry (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. With Chris Olave (hamstring) also ruled out for Week 16, expect Merritt to slot in as New Orleans' No. 4 wideout behind Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway on Saturday.