Merritt has a spot on the Saints' initial 53-man roster, Chris Hudgison of KAIT8 reports.

The Saints have lined him up as a running back, wide receiver and return specialist, listing him as a WR on the roster but an RB on the depth chart. A pass-catching role out of the backfield could make sense, especially with Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the season and rookie Kendre Miller bothered by a hamstring injury. Jamaal Williams figures to start and get most of the backfield snaps/touches Week 1 against Tennessee, but there might also be a bit of work available for Merritt and/or Tony Jones (a recent practice-squad addition).