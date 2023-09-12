Merritt had zero rushes during Sunday's 16-15 win versus the Titans.

Merritt played only two of his eight total snaps on offense during New Orleans' season-opener. With Alvin Kamara suspended, the Saints also elevated running back Tony Jones from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup, though he also played just seven offensive snaps behind temporary No. 1 running back Jamaal Williams (49). With versatile offensive player Taysom Hill also available to rush the ball out of the backfield, it's likely the Saints will continue to heavily rely on Williams at running back until Kamara returns Week 4.