Martin (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Saints on Wednesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Martin spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals before working with the Saints practice squad last year. The Syracuse product has only appeared in two games throughout his NFL career, and hasn't played a snap since the 2021 season. If the 27-year-old clears waivers, he'll be reverted back to New Orleans' injured reserve ahead of the coming season.