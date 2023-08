Martin (undisclosed) has shifted to the Saints' injured reserve after going unclaimed off waivers, per the NFL's transaction log.

Martin has only appeared in two regular-season games during his NFL career, but has not played a snap since 2021. He has spent time with the Chargers, Cardinals and Saints. The 27-year-old is now in line to spend the rest of the season on New Orleans' IR unless both parties can eventually reach an injury settlement.