McKinstry (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
McKinstry had logged five consecutive DNPs before Wednesday's limited session, which suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. The 2024 second-round pick's participation in practice both Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Browns.
More News
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Missing another week•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Opens week as DNP•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Opens week as DNP•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Stepping into larger role•