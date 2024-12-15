McKinstry sustained a neck injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.
McKinstry logged six tackles before exiting late in the second half Sunday. The rookie second-round pick has moved up into a starting role since cornerback Marshon Lattimore was sent to the Commanders at the trade deadline. With McKinstry sidelined, expect Shemar Jean-Charles to step up apposite starting cornerback Alontae Taylor.
