McKinstry (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

McKinstry finished the week strong with back-to-back full practices, and he will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The rookie second-round pick should see a significant uptick in defensive snaps after Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to the Commanders at the trade deadline Nov. 5.

