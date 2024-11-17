McKinstry (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
McKinstry finished the week strong with back-to-back full practices, and he will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The rookie second-round pick should see a significant uptick in defensive snaps after Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to the Commanders at the trade deadline Nov. 5.
