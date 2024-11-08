McKinstry (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The rookie corner from Alabama was unable to practice all week after missing the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 10. Shemar Jean-Charles is expected to start opposite Rico Payton (back) as part of the Saints' top outside cornerback duo in McKinstry's stead.