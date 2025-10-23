Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Notches five stops in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry recorded five tackles (all solo) and a defensed pass in a loss to the Bears on Sunday.
McKinstry played his usual every-down role and logged his highest tackle tally since Week 4. On the season, the second-year cornerback has 29 tackles and five pass defenses, including two interceptions, through seven games.
