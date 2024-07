McKinstry (foot) participated in the Saints' first training camp practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 2024 second-round pick out of Alabama has been nursing a foot injury for a couple of months now, but it appears that he's moved past the issue. McKinstry recorded 23 passes defended across his three years at Alabama, and since he's fully healthy again, the rookie is expected to step in and serve as a rotational cornerback immediately in New Orleans.