McKinstry (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.
McKinstry returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Saints' last two games due to a hamstring injury. He appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Browns, however, after he was able to practice Thursday without limitations. In the eight games prior to his injury, McKinstry logged 18 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses.
More News
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Begins week with limited work•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Missing another week•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Opens week as DNP•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Opens week as DNP•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry: Dealing with hamstring injury•