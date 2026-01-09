McKinstry finished the 2025 season with 76 tackles (59 solo) and 17 passes defended, including three interceptions, across 17 games.

McKinstry finished tied for sixth in the NFL in passes defended during his first season as the Saints' No. 1 cornerback. The 2024 second-rounder also improved his consistency as a tackler while playing over 400 more defensive snaps than he did as a rookie. McKinstry should set himself up for a solid payday if he performs at a similar level in 2026.