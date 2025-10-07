McKinstry recorded two interceptions among his three defensed passes along with four tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 26-14 win over the Giants.

McKinstry came up huge for New Orleans to help the team to its first win of the season. Both of his pickoffs came in the fourth quarter -- the first came on a deep pass that McKinstry grabbed as his own five-yard line, and the second (on New York's next drive) took place on a short pass at the Giants' 45-yard line. The interceptions were the first two of McKinstry's NFL career.