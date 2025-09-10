McKinstry posted seven tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass in a loss to Arizona on Sunday

McKinstry finished tied for third on Arizona with his seven stops, one of which went for a loss. The second-year cornerback broke up six passes as a rookie last season while recording 42 tackles over 15 games. He moved into a starting role late in the second half of the campaign and has held onto that status at the start of 2025, as he played all 66 of New Orleans' defensive snaps Sunday.