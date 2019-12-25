Play

Hogan (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Hogan's move to IR clears a roster spot for DeShawn Shead's addition. The 24-year-old made his first career catch in Sunday's win over the Titans.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends