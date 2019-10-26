The Saints promoted Hogan to the active roster Saturday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hogan hasn't played in the NFL since the 2017 season with the Colts, and he only suited up in two games for them. The 24-year-old will take Lil'Jordan Humphrey place as depth during Tre'Quan Smith's (ankle) extended absence.

