Alexander was carted to the locker room after injuring his foot or ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Alexander was injured at the very end of the third quarter, finishing his afternoon with three tackles. The Saints can turn to Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson or Zack Baun next to Demario Davis at linebacker.
