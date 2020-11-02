The Saints acquired Alexander (ankle) via trade from the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers are expected to receive a conditional fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso (knee) in return, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Alexander sat out the last two games for the 49ers due to an ankle injury, but the Saints likely believe that won't be an issue moving forward. The 26-year-old should be an immediate starter for the Saints. This wasn't a position of dire need, as the Saints already have one of the best run-stopping defenses in the NFL, allowing an average of 90.6 rushing yards per game (third in the league). Alexander could boost the team's pass coverage, though.