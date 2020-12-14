Alexander totaled seven tackles (four solo) in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
It was his highest tackle total since Week 4, and Alexander tied for team lead in that department. He'll look to build on this performance against Kansas City in Week 15.
