Alexander (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 2017 Pro Bowler suffered a torn Achilles during the Saints' Christmas Day triumph over the Vikings, rendering his shift to IR an unsurprising one. Despite New Orleans having clinched its fourth consecutive NFC South crown and guaranteed itself an extended season by way of a playoff appearance, the severity of Alexander's injury ensures the 26-year-old will be unable to take the field for the rest of 2020.