Alexander suffered a torn Achilles' tendon during Friday's win over the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Alexander was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury after he was carted to the locker room in the third quarter Sunday, and he'll officially miss the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old will now face another lengthy recovery process heading into the offseason after finishing the 2020 campaign with 54 tackles (36 solo), including one sack, along with two forced fumbles. Zack Baun could see increased work for the Saints with Alexander sidelined.