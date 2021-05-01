The Saints selected Young in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Young was a staple at tackle for Kentucky for two years and was a first-team All-SEC performer in 2020 as a senior. He missed 2018 with a knee injury and his athleticism will likely result in him sliding over to the right side in the NFL. Regardless, he's an experienced player who played at a high level in college football's toughest conference and he will provide depth behind either Terron Armstead or Ryan Ramczyk.