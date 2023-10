Young (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Young popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hip issue and did not participate during Friday's practice, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out this Sunday. New Orleans should be able to survive without the 26-year-old, as he's played only 33 snaps (18 offense, 15 special teams) on the year.