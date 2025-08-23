Head coach Kellen Moore relayed that Young is dealing with an ankle injury that he picked up during the Saints' 28-19 loss to the Broncos during Saturday's preseason game, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Young had to be carted off the field during Saturday's game after his leg got rolled up on. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and the Saints should provide an update on the 2021 sixth-rounder over the coming days. Young's status for Week 1 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7 is up in the air.