Saints' Larry Warford: Facing multi-week absence
Warford (abdomen) is expected to miss several weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Warford sustained an abdominal strain in Sunday's victory over the Packers and is now facing a multi-week absence. Senio Kelemete replaced Warford on Sunday and will likely continue in his stead at left guard.
