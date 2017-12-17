Warford suffered a concussion making a tackle after Jets DE Leonard Williams picked off QB Drew Brees, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Warford's leg was rolled on, and the Saints' training staff had to help him off the field, but his diagnosis ended up being a concussion. In his place, Senio Kelemete likely will step in at right guard.

