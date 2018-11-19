Warford (head) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Warford was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's blowout win over the Eagles, but does not appear to have sustained a significant injury. The Saints did not practice Monday, but Warford's designation on the estimated injury report is a good sign nonetheless. The starting guard appears on track to suit up for Thursday's tilt against the Falcons.

More News
Our Latest Stories