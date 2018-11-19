Saints' Larry Warford: Healthy to enter Week 12
Warford (head) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Warford was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's blowout win over the Eagles, but does not appear to have sustained a significant injury. The Saints did not practice Monday, but Warford's designation on the estimated injury report is a good sign nonetheless. The starting guard appears on track to suit up for Thursday's tilt against the Falcons.
More News
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Active for Sunday's affair•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Clear of concussion•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Gets hurt on tackle•
-
Saints' Larry Warford: Returning from injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...