Saints' Larry Warford: Listed as questionable for Week 7
Warford (back) carries the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Warford was a late addition to the injury report and joins . The Kentucky product didn't practice Thursday and was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday. If he misses time Sunday, Josh LeRibeus could see an increased role.
