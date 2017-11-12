Warford (abdomen) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Warford hasn't been able to play since suffering an abdominal strain in Week 6 against the Packers, but he'll finally make his return after the multi-game absence. He'll likely return to his usual role as the Saints' starting left guard with Senio Kelemete providing depth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories