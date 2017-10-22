Saints' Larry Warford: Strains abdomen
Warford suffered an abdominal strain Sunday against the Packers and won't return, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Warford will be replaced by Senio Kelemete for the time being.
More News
-
Lions OL Larry Warford hopes to practice this week•
-
OL Larry Warford, DL Caraun Reid injured in Lions' preseason game•
-
Lions list inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Cowboys•
-
Lions list final injury report for playoff game•
-
Lions' Lombardi not expecting Warford to play Sunday•
-
Lions G Larry Warford listed as day to day•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...