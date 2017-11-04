Warford (abdomen) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Warford sustained an abdominal strain against the Packers in Week 6 and will need to wait at least another week before making his return. Senio Kelemete will likely continue to start at left guard in his absence.

