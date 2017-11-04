Saints' Larry Warford: Will sit Sunday
Warford (abdomen) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Warford sustained an abdominal strain against the Packers in Week 6 and will need to wait at least another week before making his return. Senio Kelemete will likely continue to start at left guard in his absence.
