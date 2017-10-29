Saints' Larry Warford: Won't play Sunday
Warford (abdomen) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Warford's absence comes as no surprise as he expects to miss several weeks due to an abdominal strain. Senio Kelemete is expected to start at left guard for the time being.
